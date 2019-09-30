Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holding Has Boosted by Shamrock Asset Management Llc; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Share Price Declined, Plancorp Has Lifted Position

Plancorp Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plancorp Llc bought 13,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 26,262 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $745,000, up from 13,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plancorp Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 5.56 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO: POSSIBLY EXPANDING PROCESSING PLANT IN WYOMING FOR CHK; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c

Shamrock Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc bought 4,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 14,731 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 10,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $298.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.61. About 9.08M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 07/03/2018 – Exxon CEO Comes Out Swinging on Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 16/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco downstream profit lagged peers in H1 2017 – Bloomberg; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal

Plancorp Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $252.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,594 shares to 10,332 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,601 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.1% or 34,276 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma has 0.03% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cwm Ltd Company owns 6,465 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 228,698 shares. Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.89M shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 29,611 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 3.20M were reported by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability. 82,327 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Company Na. The Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 51,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management accumulated 37,774 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. CHAZEN STEPHEN I had bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Advisory Serv holds 0.33% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 22,949 shares. Arga Investment Mgmt Lp owns 4,683 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp owns 3.01 million shares. Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Com has invested 2.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cortland Associate Mo invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park Circle reported 800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants Invests has 143,824 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited invested in 0.38% or 30,330 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,692 shares. 69,768 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Co. Kingfisher Limited Com invested in 9,132 shares. Tortoise Invest Limited owns 3,200 shares. Eastern National Bank & Trust holds 0.89% or 181,892 shares. Ls Inv Limited Company holds 186,577 shares.

