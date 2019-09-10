Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Kempen Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $8.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Occidental Pete (OXY) Stock Price Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Its Holding

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 31.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 102,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 222,149 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, down from 325,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 7.95 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 24/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Defends Plan, Petrobras Sinks on Strike: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Billings refinery hydrocracker, hydrotreater shut; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 1380.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 8,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 9,592 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $635,000, up from 648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 6.16 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 62,913 shares. 2,950 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Cobblestone Capital Advsr New York reported 3,563 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trust Com Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.08% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,713 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc reported 0.38% stake. Bp Public Limited Company holds 0.2% or 79,000 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 50.12M shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 79,743 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Town Country Bank & Trust Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 4,438 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Nuwave Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.31% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,964 shares. Moreover, Klingenstein Fields And Lc has 0.01% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 3,455 shares. Millennium Mgmt reported 1.12M shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 15,000 shares were bought by Shearer Bob, worth $753,258. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 20,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,449 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.72B for 19.76 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

