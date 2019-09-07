Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Has Lifted Stake by $318,400 as Shares Declined; Mam Software Group (MAMS) Shareholder Bandera Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Rose

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 46,932 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 42,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Exxon Mobile – 04/10/2018 05:44 PM; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Improve Energy Efficiency in Refining, Chemical Manufacturing; 13/03/2018 – Top Exxon executive confirms Gulf Coast oil-refining expansion; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 09/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unit Sells Italy Refinery, Fuel Terminals to Algeria; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS THINKS BIOFUELS NEED PRICES HIGHER THAN $100/TON TO BE COMPETITIVE IN MARKET

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 58,720 shares traded or 336.81% up from the average. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assets Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,000 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Heritage Invsts Mgmt has invested 1.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,260 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Invsts reported 72,259 shares or 2.28% of all its holdings. Dillon & Inc owns 3,967 shares. The Connecticut-based Conning Incorporated has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Optimum Advisors reported 0.46% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Benin Corporation holds 87,589 shares. Da Davidson has 705,749 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd invested in 0.47% or 261,154 shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt Inc reported 2,961 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Limited Liability holds 0.36% or 34,671 shares. Cortland Advisers holds 665,444 shares or 2.3% of its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) holds 8,489 shares.

Hudock Moyer Wealth Resources Llc, which manages about $480.07M and $277.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Core U S Aggregate Bd Etf (AGG) by 2,890 shares to 40,155 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Barclays 7 (IEF) by 62,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,690 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold MAMS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 20,744 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,291 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 22,613 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zpr Investment Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 28,431 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 6,016 shares. Bandera Prns Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Polar Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Moreover, Wynnefield Cap Inc has 12.45% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 3.08M shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 1,014 shares. 18,790 are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) or 20,200 shares. Minerva Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Cove Street Ltd Company invested 0.98% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Morgan Stanley reported 34 shares.

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $767,575 for 50.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.