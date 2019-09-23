Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Pentwater Capital Management LP Increased Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake by $45.81 Million as Valuation Declined

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 26.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 416,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 1.99 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $219.84 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $111.9. About 961,140 shares traded or 127.47% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $85; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECH – FOR NOW DON’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT TO CO’S REVENUE BY U.S. (TARIFF) ACTIONS- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox lnfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.05B-$1.07B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES YEAR REV. $1.03B-$1.05B, EST. $1.02B; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $304.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 19.86 million shares traded or 84.62% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 11/05/2018 – Letters to Barron’s, on Exxon Mobil, Elon Musk and More — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28 billion and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 20,800 shares to 22,497 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.57M shares, and cut its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf by 3,656 shares to 373,458 shares, valued at $40.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) by 11,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 621,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI).