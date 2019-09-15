Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Harvest Capital Management Has Lowered Position as Share Price Declined; Ebix (EBIX) Position Held by Villere St Denis J & Co Llc

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Ebix Inc (EBIX) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 72,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.59% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.50 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Ebix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.79. About 273,392 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 41.59% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ebix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBIX); 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position In India’s Foreign Exchange And Outward Remittance Markets With Agreement To Acquire CentrumDirect Limited; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 03/04/2018 – EBIX TAKES LEADERSHIP POSITION IN INDIA’S FOREIGN EXCHANGE,; 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS SAYS ENTIRE CDL TEAM AND ASSETS WILL BE TRANSFERRED TO EBIX INC AND WILL BECOME A PART OF EBIXCASH; 03/04/2018 – EBIX SEES DEAL GENERATING 25C/SHR IN INCREASED EPS; 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER REV. $108.2M, EST. $103.5M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – EBIX 1Q OPER MARGIN 31%; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 9,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 41,384 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.17 million, down from 50,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 27/04/2018 – Eaton Vance’s Eddie Perkin on Exxon Earnings and Outlook (Video)

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Management owns 45,937 shares. New England Research And Management has invested 1.32% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Greenleaf Trust reported 34,614 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 4,698 shares. Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 21,281 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 815,968 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 35,780 shares. Rockland Tru reported 201,201 shares. Founders Fincl Securities Limited invested in 20,495 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associate reported 8,404 shares. 700,249 are owned by Peapack Gladstone. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.17% or 40,726 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Canandaigua Bancshares owns 262,510 shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. Clark Estates New York reported 4,263 shares stake.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50M and $347.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Index Fund (ACWX) by 33,750 shares to 524,010 shares, valued at $24.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 5,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 12,210 shares to 169,516 shares, valued at $6.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503,398 shares, and cut its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $10.59 million activity.