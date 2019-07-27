Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder First United Bank Trust Boosted Its Stake; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Holding In Cme Group (CME) Was Has Raised

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 10,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,738 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 24,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY – THE CONTRACT IS FOR SUPPLY OF NEW W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 15/03/2018 – Exxon offers May-loading Sokol crude cargoes in tender; 13/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Top Massachusetts court rules against Exxon in climate case; 30/05/2018 – EXXON PRESS CONFERENCE ENDS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $201.07. About 1.19M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 24/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PCT ON LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF VALUES, FUTURES’ DISCOUNTS TO CASH PRICE EXPECTATIONS -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 32 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES 3 MORE TIMES IN 2018 VS 38 PCT A WEEK AGO – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Is in Advanced Talks to Acquire NEX for $5.4 Billion; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 23/05/2018 - CME IS SAID TO STUDY UKRAINIAN SUNFLOWER OIL CONTRACT; 16/03/2018 - CORRECTED-CME GROUP - CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 - BROADCASTER CME CO-CEO SAYS COMPANY EXPECTS NET LEVERAGE RATIO TO FALL TO NEAR 3X BY END OF YEAR; 06/04/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 19/03/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 16; 16/05/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 411,455 are held by Congress Asset Management Ma. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.13% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 76,221 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi owns 0.05% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1,100 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 8,516 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt invested in 3,760 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 20,260 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp holds 3,702 shares. Moreover, Atlantic Union National Bank has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Natixis Advisors Lp holds 0.14% or 97,422 shares in its portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Lc reported 8,460 shares stake. Fcg owns 4,156 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The Connecticut-based Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0.15% stake. Westpac accumulated 131,223 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus Fincl Corp owns 29,346 shares.

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc, which manages about $183.66M and $219.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,725 shares to 16,016 shares, valued at $3.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) February ADV Drops at Six Products Lines – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Currencies mostly steady; forint weaker before central bank meets – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aquis Exchange to buy NEX Exchange from CME Group – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: WMT, ROK, CME – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 70,981 were reported by Peoples Fincl Corporation. Rench Wealth reported 1.89% stake. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 228,526 shares. Granite Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 32,572 shares. Lifeplan Group Inc Inc has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bp Public Ltd Com reported 446,000 shares. American Economic Planning Gp Adv has 18,600 shares. Wms Llc holds 1.45% or 72,054 shares. Highland Management Llc reported 282,495 shares or 1.73% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.51% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 441,658 shares. Element Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 82,458 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co invested in 1.92M shares or 0.97% of the stock. Fosun Intl Limited stated it has 14,550 shares. Private Harbour Inv & Counsel Limited Liability Corp invested in 32,035 shares.