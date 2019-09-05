Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder First American Bank Decreased Its Position by $475,200 as Stock Declined; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake by $560,000 as Market Value Rose

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.66B market cap company. The stock increased 5.31% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 3.71 million shares traded or 118.14% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 21/03/2018 – ILG IS SAID TO EXLORE MERGER WITH APOLLO’S DIAMOND RESORTS:RTRS; 28/03/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS IN INDIA TO BUY TWO ACCURAY RADIXACT® SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – Diamond Resorts IPO Expected to Raise More Than $500 Million; 25/05/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS POWER UNIT IS SAID TO GET KKR, APOLLO INTEREST; 25/05/2018 – APL APOLLO TUBES 4Q NET 445.1M RUPEES VS 499.1M; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Apollo seeks to raise more than $4 billion for third natural resources fund; 27/03/2018 – HTG Molecular Diagnostics Secures Debt Facility with MidCap Financial

First American Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 5,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 119,019 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 124,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 24/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil offers PNG LNG cargo for May delivery to N.Asia -traders; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.81 per share. APO’s profit will be $241.82M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

