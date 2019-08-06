Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Its Holding by $564,880; As Morgan Stanley (MS) Market Value Declined, Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $763,140

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 7,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 96,973 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84M, down from 104,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 18.94M shares traded or 80.41% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sells July Sokol crude at lower premium; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exxon Mobil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOM); 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 296.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc bought 18,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 24,300 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, up from 6,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $40.49. About 15.01M shares traded or 60.16% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Zentner Says Inflation Moving Higher (Video); 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Morgan Stanley (senior at A3) And Affiliates, Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 12/05/2018 – Dear Sugars: Listen to `Dear Sugars’: Rage Is a Red Lesson – With Morgan Jerkins; 09/04/2018 – Brazos Midstream Agrees to Sell Delaware Basin Subsidiaries to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure for $1.75 Billion; 19/03/2018 – THE SWATCH GROUP AG UHR.S : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 475 FROM SFR 415; 27/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY SPOKESMAN COMMENTS BY TELEPHONE; 22/05/2018 – Congress votes to ease post-crisis bank rules in victory for Trump; 05/03/2018 Lendeavor, Inc. Announces Addition of Morgan Stump

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,726 were reported by Montag A & Associates Inc. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 95,243 were reported by Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 101.39 million shares. Cap World Invsts stated it has 0.04% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 5,435 shares. Group Inc Inc has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 3.75M were reported by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc Ny reported 284,693 shares. Orca Limited holds 11,782 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.98M shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 154,118 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 10,148 shares. King Wealth has 10,102 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) by 84,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $12.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (Put) by 121,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC) by 5,649 shares to 71,627 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).