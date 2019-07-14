Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Holder Corda Investment Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Rose; Tradition Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $351,440 as Stock Value Rose

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com (XOM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,058 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 6.14 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JOHN HESS SAYS FIRST PRODUCTION IN GUYANA LIZA 1 PROJECT STILL EXPECTED BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Boost Tight-Oil Production Five-Fold From U.S. Permian Basin; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil

Tradition Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 15.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,805 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 11,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.63 million shares traded or 9.35% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: There’s a favorite to succeed Goldman’s CEO, and it isn’t Gary Cohn; 10/04/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +4.2% On Year; 14/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs’ newly appointed president has a surprising hobby: disc jockeying. via @CNBCMakeIt; 26/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management to Host an Update Call Following the FERC’s Recent Policy Announcement Regarding MLPs; 23/03/2018 – Goldman raises CEO Blankfein’s pay by 9 pct; 29/05/2018 – Goldman, Morgan Stanley at Odds Over Loonie’s Outlook Before BOC; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 30/04/2018 – Computer engineers now make up a quarter of Goldman Sachs’ workforce; 08/03/2018 – JULIUS BAER GRUPPE AG BAER.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 68 FROM SFR 64.5; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39 million and $368.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 4,392 shares to 58,326 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 22,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,915 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Company Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Maturity Bond Etf by 43,700 shares to 98,265 shares, valued at $4.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 36,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.80 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

