Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 10 0.97 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Extreme Networks Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Extreme Networks Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3%

Volatility & Risk

Extreme Networks Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, KVH Industries Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. Its rival KVH Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Extreme Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. and KVH Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, KVH Industries Inc.’s potential upside is 26.58% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Extreme Networks Inc. and KVH Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 66.7%. 0.7% are Extreme Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.6% of KVH Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has 33.44% stronger performance while KVH Industries Inc. has -1.85% weaker performance.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.