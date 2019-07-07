Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Since Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.76 N/A -0.22 0.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.32 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Extreme Networks Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extreme Networks Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -15.1%

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Frequency Electronics Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Frequency Electronics Inc. is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.3% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares and 68.3% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares. About 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.1% of Frequency Electronics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8% Frequency Electronics Inc. -1.72% -1.72% 0.17% 8.79% 38.84% 13.3%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

Frequency Electronics Inc. beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.