Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL)

Since Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Ability Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIL) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.88 N/A -0.16 0.00 Ability Inc. 1 9.17 N/A -3.67 0.00

Demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and Ability Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Extreme Networks Inc. and Ability Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Ability Inc. 0.00% 473.4% -52.1%

Risk and Volatility

Extreme Networks Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Ability Inc.’s 0.31 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. Its rival Ability Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Extreme Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ability Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Extreme Networks Inc. and Ability Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 7%. About 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 33.19% of Ability Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Ability Inc. -8.24% -15.42% -42.22% -61.39% -74.43% -58.95%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has 33.44% stronger performance while Ability Inc. has -58.95% weaker performance.

Summary

Extreme Networks Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Ability Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Ability Inc. provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications. The company offers strategic and tactical cellular interception systems for intercepting mobile phone traffic and tracking mobile phone users; and satellite interception systems. It also provides geolocation systems to geographically target mobile phones; and cyber solutions that enable the user to extract and view information from mobile phones. Ability Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.