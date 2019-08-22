Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Reaches $7.36 After 9.00% Up Move; MONOTARO CO LTD. OSAKA UNSPONSORED ADR (MONOY) SI Increased By 102.78%

The stock of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.36. About 99,723 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $877.70 million company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $8.02 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EXTR worth $78.99M more.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $877.70 million. The firm designs, develops, and makes wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It currently has negative earnings. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.