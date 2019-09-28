Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) Contrasting side by side

Both Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.58 111.80M -0.16 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 14.08M -8.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Extreme Networks Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Extreme Networks Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 1,529,411,764.71% -12.2% -2% Vislink Technologies Inc. 1,721,902,898.37% -149.2% -49.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.59 shows that Extreme Networks Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc. is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vislink Technologies Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5 respectively. Vislink Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extreme Networks Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Extreme Networks Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 5.8%. Insiders held 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Vislink Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Extreme Networks Inc. beats Vislink Technologies Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.