Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR) Contrasting side by side

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ:PNTR), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.82 N/A -0.16 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 15 1.54 N/A 0.70 22.07

Table 1 highlights Extreme Networks Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -12.2% -2% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 6.4%

Volatility and Risk

Extreme Networks Inc. is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.59. Competitively, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s beta is 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Extreme Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pointer Telocation Ltd. are 1.9 and 1.5 respectively. Pointer Telocation Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extreme Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Extreme Networks Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pointer Telocation Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s potential upside is 3.73% and its average price target is $15.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and Pointer Telocation Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.9% and 68% respectively. 0.7% are Extreme Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18% of Pointer Telocation Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. 12.28% 23.52% 19.01% 10% -3.21% 33.44% Pointer Telocation Ltd. 2.73% 1.18% 1.38% 14.47% 32.45% 27%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Pointer Telocation Ltd.

Summary

Pointer Telocation Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pointer Telocation Ltd. provides mobile resource management (MRM) products and services for the automotive, insurance industries, and other mobile tracking markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Cellocator, MRM, and Roadside Assistance (RSA). The Cellocator segment designs, develops, and manufactures MRM products comprising asset tracking; fleet management; and stolen vehicle retrieval (SVR) products consisting of remote monitoring and control solutions, such as installation in vehicles, command and control center products, and communication infrastructure products. The MRM segment offers asset tracking, fleet management, and SVR services. The RSA segment provides roadside assistance services, such as towing services, temporary vehicle replacement services, and mobile automobile repair services, as well as vehicle body work and replacement parts installation services; and emergency home repair and other services, such as household plumbing repair services for insurance companies, including installation, water damage repair, and replacement of water heaters. The company was formerly known as Nexus Telocation Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Pointer Telocation Ltd. in January 2006. Pointer Telocation Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.