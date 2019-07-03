Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Comparing side by side

Both Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) and AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.76 N/A -0.22 0.00 AudioCodes Ltd. 14 2.52 N/A 0.47 30.54

Table 1 demonstrates Extreme Networks Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Extreme Networks Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2% AudioCodes Ltd. 0.00% 15.2% 7.5%

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.4. AudioCodes Ltd.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival AudioCodes Ltd. is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. AudioCodes Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Extreme Networks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extreme Networks Inc. and AudioCodes Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 40.5% of AudioCodes Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8% AudioCodes Ltd. -0.28% -9.99% 4.94% 19.98% 98.47% 44.03%

For the past year Extreme Networks Inc. has weaker performance than AudioCodes Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors AudioCodes Ltd. beats Extreme Networks Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells Voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking products and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIPs, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. It deploys its products through broadband, mobile, cable, and enterprise networks. The companyÂ’s products include chips, boards, subsystems, media and residential gateways, media servers, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, mobile communications solutions, life cycle management solutions, and messaging platforms, as well as IP phones, and survivable branch and value added applications. It also provides professional services, which supports networking devices, applications, and infrastructures. The company primarily markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and network equipment providers in the telecommunication and networking industries. AudioCodes Ltd. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.