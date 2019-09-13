Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stock Rose While Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Has Cut Position; Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Share Value Declined While Cumberland Partners LTD Raised by $3.88 Million Its Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc sold 56,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 2.40 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.55M, down from 2.46 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.45. About 1.25 million shares traded or 13.51% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Extreme Networks Stock Crashed Today – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Booming Esports Market Has More Than 70% of Schools Considering an Esports Program – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Extreme Networks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EXTR) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Extreme Networks Named Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider to the National Football League for 7th Season – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: REV, EXTR, COP – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Globeflex Capital LP holds 381,676 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & invested in 0% or 156 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 934,238 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.04% or 336,529 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Natl Bank owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1 shares. Natixis reported 142,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 21,500 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 261,725 shares. 46,631 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Moreover, Schroder Invest Management Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 3,295 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 186,422 shares. Product Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.06% stake.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 950,909 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $106.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albany International Corp (NYSE:AIN) by 240,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,338 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).