Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Springowl Associates Lowered Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $520,540 as Stock Rose

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 44,143 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 47,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $193.65. About 19,331 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $811.61M market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 62,082 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXTR, DPZ, GOGO – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Extreme Networks Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extreme Networks: Acquisition Of Aerohive Doesn’t Change The Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks to Acquire Aerohive Networks – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $18.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 11,638 shares to 710,365 shares, valued at $139.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHH) by 7.69 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).