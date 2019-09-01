Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Springowl Associates Decreased Its Position by $840,000; Equity Comwlth (EQC) Holder Nuance Investments Has Upped Stake by $40.97 Million

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Equity Comwlth (EQC) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 3.83 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.06M, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Equity Comwlth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.66. About 320,591 shares traded. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 16.50% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.50% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY NOI DECREASED 2.1%; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 14C, EST. 18C; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 23/03/2018 – CFO Markman Gifts 900 Of Equity Commonwealth

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares to 107,878 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR) by 126,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,913 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 78,573 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 93,460 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 0.01% or 18,881 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 127,278 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 285,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.02% or 3.21M shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins Company has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Bogle Investment Limited Partnership De holds 627,346 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 329,008 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company reported 15,062 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 275,200 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 293,354 were reported by Wells Fargo Comm Mn. Bluemountain owns 68,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.