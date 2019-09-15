Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Mirador Capital Partners LP Cut Its Holding by $812,400; Mackenzie Financial Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Decreased by $12.62 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 135,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 236,419 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 371,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.34 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 1.25 million shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 16.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 83,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 435,450 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.07 million, down from 519,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – lnsycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff to Speak at MuleSoft CONNECT 2018; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $202.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 138,772 shares to 321,414 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 121,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Extreme Networks Stock Crashed Today – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Extreme Networks +10.7% after Q4 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Wi-Fi Usage at New England Patriots Home Opener Breaks Industry Records with a Peak Data Transfer Rate of 23.24 Gbps During Unveiling of Super Bowl Banner – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks +5.6% after Q1 beat, $60M buyback – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Extreme Networks, Inc (EXTR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold EXTR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 93.09 million shares or 1.32% more from 91.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Trexquant Invest Lp holds 149,758 shares. Menta Capital Llc invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Cibc Asset Management Incorporated holds 10,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 510,203 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 4,280 shares. Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd reported 162,854 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc reported 71,010 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 934,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Kennedy Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 0% or 93,791 shares. 336,529 were reported by Da Davidson &.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40 million for 191.23 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 113,533 shares to 1.81 million shares, valued at $101.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 490,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co (NASDAQ:GLDD).