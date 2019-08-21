Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Shareholder Columbia Pacific Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 680,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 781,334 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $362.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.47. About 77,663 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Synchronoss Announces Date of Business Update Call; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 22/03/2018 – Verizon to Pay Monthly Fee for Each Subscriber Utilizing Synchronoss Content Hub Software With Fixed Minimum Monthly Amount; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 11/05/2018 – Synchronoss Previously Said It Wouldn’t Meet May 10 Deadline for Regaining Nasdaq Compliance; 11/04/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants to Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $864.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 657,057 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 582,985 shares. Citigroup accumulated 110,120 shares. Grp One Trading Lp has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) or 1.70M shares. Citadel Ltd Liability reported 24,052 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Gru Llc accumulated 10,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 18,160 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 355,093 shares. Jefferies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Synovus invested in 16,800 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Raymond James & invested 0% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

