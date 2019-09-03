Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Decreased Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Hikari Power LTD Holding in Altria Group (MO) Increased by $5.51 Million

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 199.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 96,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 145,190 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34 million, up from 48,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 13.99M shares traded or 57.58% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 331 shares. 2,384 were reported by Pennsylvania Trust. 21,301 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 992,208 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Liability owns 420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 510,202 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt holds 570 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 18,696 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.39% or 156,695 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 59 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Lc, a California-based fund reported 141,827 shares. Noesis Mangement Corporation invested in 19,620 shares. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 5,457 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cortland Assocs Mo reported 19,833 shares stake.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares to 103,900 shares, valued at $5.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Kraft Heinz Company by 272,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,550 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Altria: Another 5% Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “It’s Not Cigarettes Bringing Altria and Philip Morris International Together Again – The Motley Fool” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open 08/27: (CAL) (JILL) (MO) Higher (SJM) (PM) (RRGB) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA investigates reports of seizures after vaping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXTR, DPZ, GOGO – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Extreme Networks Completes Acquisition of Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up 2.9%; Gemphire Therapeutics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Extreme Networks: Long-Term Challenges Remain – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Strs Ohio accumulated 76,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Bogle Invest Ltd Partnership De holds 0.36% or 627,346 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 83,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Co has 0.44% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 2.46M shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership reported 192,200 shares. Moreover, United Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 33,135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 839,709 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier invested in 0% or 3,562 shares. The California-based Menta Cap Lc has invested 0.06% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 21,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.41 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 203,889 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 90,370 shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.