Extreme Networks (EXTR) Market Valuation Rose While Springowl Associates Has Cut by $840,000 Its Holding; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Has Trimmed Stake

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 3,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 61,100 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61 million, down from 64,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 07/05/2018 – Wall St marches higher fuelled by energy, Apple gains; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 01/05/2018 – Ilounge: Rumor: Apple could be looking to acquire Condé Nast; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 22/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Apple Redoubling Efforts on E-Books

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $793.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 571,675 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Voya Mngmt Ltd owns 104,987 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 215,700 shares. 17,688 are owned by Menta Cap Ltd Llc. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Springowl Assocs Limited Co has invested 2.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Da Davidson & Communication accumulated 319,633 shares. Horrell Management has 300,520 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. 3,562 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 36,500 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 79,278 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 1.34 million shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 0.22% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 365,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 125,498 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt has invested 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Ltd Company has 0.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,127 shares. Private Ocean Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,169 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors reported 134,910 shares stake. Montag & Caldwell Lc holds 359,056 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 0.32% or 4,258 shares. 24,133 were accumulated by Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Com. Merian (Uk) Ltd accumulated 959,892 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 122,159 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Hldg has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Culbertson A N, a Virginia-based fund reported 76,526 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 79,842 shares or 2.98% of all its holdings. Barr E S Communications stated it has 63,782 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 32,663 shares.