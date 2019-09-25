Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised Its Stake by $730,308; Adirondack Trust Co Has Lifted Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT) by $377,883 as Market Value Rose

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 434.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 121,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 149,758 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $969,000, up from 28,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.67. About 784,360 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Extreme Networks Brings Solution Selling Track To ‘Sales Dojo’ Training Program; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Adirondack Trust Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 22.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Trust Co bought 1,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 5,584 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 4,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Trust Co who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $390.41. About 1.10 million shares traded or 2.35% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 28/03/2018 – Modernized Lockheed Martin Trident II D5 Missile Test Certifies Submarine for Patrol; 23/05/2018 – LOCKHEED’S UNITED ROTORCRAFT GETS FIREHAWK AIRCRAFT ORDER; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 04/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to tour Lockheed Martin California complex this week; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is one of several legacy companies working to be a part of future Mars missions; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Monroe Retail Bank Mi accumulated 1,868 shares. Leisure Capital Management holds 0.91% or 2,833 shares in its portfolio. Beck Mack And Oliver Lc stated it has 1,058 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa reported 205,350 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% or 2,220 shares in its portfolio. 1,177 were accumulated by Stock Yards Retail Bank &. Voya Investment Limited has 0.2% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 257,612 shares. New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.29% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Moreover, Prelude Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 750 shares. Amer Century Inc accumulated 0.33% or 905,990 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.02% or 603 shares in its portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers invested in 225 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru accumulated 0.25% or 711,744 shares.

