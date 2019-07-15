Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.72 N/A 0.28 15.04 SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.57 N/A 6.98 2.32

Table 1 demonstrates Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.87%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.8%. About 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.5% are SilverBow Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47% SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.