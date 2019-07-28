Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY)

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCY) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.61 N/A 0.28 15.04 Legacy Reserves Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.87

Demonstrates Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Legacy Reserves Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Legacy Reserves Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Legacy Reserves Inc. 0.00% -6% 1.4%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Its rival Legacy Reserves Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Legacy Reserves Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 80.56% for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. with consensus price target of $6.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Legacy Reserves Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.2%. Insiders held 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 22.4% of Legacy Reserves Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47% Legacy Reserves Inc. -15.52% -22.75% -74.26% -89.77% -95.79% -77.27%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than Legacy Reserves Inc.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Legacy Reserves Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 627 fields comprising 10,775 gross productive wells, including 3,799 operated and 6,976 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states. It had proved reserves of approximately 144.8 million barrels of crude oil equivalent. Legacy Reserves LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.