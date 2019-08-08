Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP)

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Chaparral Energy Inc. (NYSE:CHAP) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.62 N/A 0.28 13.06 Chaparral Energy Inc. 5 0.53 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Chaparral Energy Inc. 0.00% -7.1% -4.4%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Chaparral Energy Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chaparral Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Chaparral Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Chaparral Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 85.71% for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. with average price target of $6.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Chaparral Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Chaparral Energy Inc. -16.27% -25.26% -48.4% -55.35% -81.02% -27.85%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than Chaparral Energy Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Chaparral Energy Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. As of March 29, 2018, it had estimated potential reserves of one billion barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.