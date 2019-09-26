Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.45 N/A 0.28 13.06 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 0.57 N/A 0.13 6.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential is 80.92% at a $5.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s consensus price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 247.02%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is looking more favorable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 53.3% respectively. About 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.6% are Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -5.5% -20.15% -34.56% -26.24% -66.65% -20.15%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.