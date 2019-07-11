Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) Reaches $4.07 After 7.00% Down Move; Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Has 0.6 Sentiment

Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc (MUJ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.90, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 9 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 15 sold and trimmed positions in Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 3.21 million shares, down from 3.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings New Jersey Quality Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 9 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

The stock of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.07. About 888,911 shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.7% Position in Extraction Oil; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 06/03/2018 – Extraction Oil Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT REDUCES EACH OF APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE MARGINS FOR BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 0.50 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss $52MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $677.24 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $3.79 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XOG worth $47.41M less.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 0.92% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. for 215,818 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 945,549 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.2% invested in the company for 457,225 shares. The New York-based Edge Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 44,829 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 24,495 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (MUJ) has risen 4.84% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $425.50 million. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 28.83 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Analysts await Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.91% EPS growth.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $677.24 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 13.75 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12.