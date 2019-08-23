Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) Reaches $3.94 After 7.00% Down Move; Ttec Holdings (TTEC) Sellers Increased By 17.52% Their Shorts

The stock of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 1.71M shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 75.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.64% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss $52M; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 20/04/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : DIR ADVISORS ADDS TO TOP PICK; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT REDUCES EACH OF APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE MARGINS FOR BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 0.50 PCT; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. EPS 2.0C; 06/03/2018 – Extraction Oil Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day AverageThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $542.70M company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $3.66 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XOG worth $37.99M less.

Ttec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) had an increase of 17.52% in short interest. TTEC’s SI was 424,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.52% from 360,800 shares previously. With 86,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Ttec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)’s short sellers to cover TTEC’s short positions. The SI to Ttec Holdings Inc’s float is 3%. The stock decreased 2.73% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 44,691 shares traded. TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has risen 47.55% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEC News: 12/03/2018 – TTEC SEES FY REV. $1.51B TO $1.53B, EST. $1.53B (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings Confirms Outlook for Full Yr 2018; 12/03/2018 – TTEC HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 GAAP REV TO INCREASE 3.3 TO 4.7 PERCENT BETWEEN $1.505 AND $ 1.525 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Peers and private equity bidders in frame for Bertelsmann’s call-centre unit; 16/04/2018 – TTEC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 12/03/2018 – TTEC 4Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 60C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 08/05/2018 – TTEC Holdings 1Q EPS 10c; 23/04/2018 – DJ TTEC Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEC)

More notable recent TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TTEC Holdings (TTEC) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: TTEC Holdings (TTEC) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TTEC +7.3% after beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TeleTech Holdings (TTEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Customer Experience Leader TTEC Hiring More Than 2,700 Associates in Nationwide Hiring Event – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. The company has market cap of $2.13 billion. It operates through four divisions: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. It has a 42.53 P/E ratio. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas has $7 highest and $6 lowest target. $6.50’s average target is 64.97% above currents $3.94 stock price. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report.

More notable recent Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Examining Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:XOG) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Cheap Stocks Ready to Rise – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “EXTRACTION O&G (XOG) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate EXTRACTION O&G (XOG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $542.70 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 8.17 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.