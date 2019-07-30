Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) Reaches $3.77 After 5.00% Up Move; Target (TGT) SI Increased By 6.28%

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) had an increase of 6.28% in short interest. TGT’s SI was 24.50 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.28% from 23.06M shares previously. With 4.65M avg volume, 5 days are for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)’s short sellers to cover TGT’s short positions. The SI to Target Corporation’s float is 4.7%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.49. About 1.56 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery Across Nevada; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Tucson and Albuquerque

The stock of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 10.41% or $0.355 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 2.88M shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss $52M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Extraction Oil; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.7% Position in Extraction OilThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $613.13M company. It was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $3.95 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:XOG worth $30.66 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, March 12.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $613.13 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 12.72 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Analysts await Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, down 366.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% EPS growth.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $44.31 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 15.13 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and dÃ©cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home dÃ©cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday dÃ©cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Among 13 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Target had 27 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. Robert W. Baird maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by UBS.