Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) Reaches $3.30 1 Year Low; At&t Has 1.22 Sentiment

At&t Corp (T) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 787 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 647 reduced and sold their holdings in At&t Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.52 billion shares, down from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding At&t Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 70 to 65 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 77 Reduced: 570 Increased: 669 New Position: 118.

The stock of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.00 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.30 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $536.59M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 2 by Barchart.com. If the $3.00 price target is reached, the company will be worth $48.29 million less. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $3.295. About 1.92 million shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 75.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.64% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management Buys 1.7% Position in Extraction Oil; 20/04/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : DIR ADVISORS ADDS TO TOP PICK; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Extraction Oil; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 16, 2017 – SEC FILING

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $536.59 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 6.92 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company has market cap of $249.61 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. It has a 14.43 P/E ratio. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers.

