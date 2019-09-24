Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) Reaches $3.02 1 Year Low; Shorts at Y-mabs Therapeutics (YMAB) Raised By 7.44%

Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) had an increase of 7.44% in short interest. YMAB’s SI was 560,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.44% from 521,600 shares previously. With 167,800 avg volume, 3 days are for Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)’s short sellers to cover YMAB’s short positions. The SI to Y-mabs Therapeutics Inc’s float is 4.43%. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 17,038 shares traded. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.74 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.02 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $415.29M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. If the $2.74 price target is reached, the company will be worth $37.38 million less. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.015. About 1.14M shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 75.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.64% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT REDUCES EACH OF APPLICABLE INTEREST RATE MARGINS FOR BORROWINGS UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT BY 0.50 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Extraction Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XOG); 06/03/2018 – Extraction Oil Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. EPS 2.0C; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Among 2 analysts covering Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has $3800 highest and $36 lowest target. $37’s average target is 21.99% above currents $30.33 stock price. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $415.29 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 6.26 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Analysts await Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.12 EPS, down 500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% EPS growth.