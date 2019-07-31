Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) EPS Estimated At $-0.08; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE)

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 366.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -27.27% EPS growth. The stock increased 9.97% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.75. About 4.95 million shares traded or 4.12% up from the average. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. EPS 2.0C; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 4 TO RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 16, 2017 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/04/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : DIR ADVISORS ADDS TO TOP PICK; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss $52M; 16/05/2018 – Extraction Oil at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow

Among 4 analysts covering Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baytex Energy has $4.75 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $4.13’s average target is 103.45% above currents $2.03 stock price. Baytex Energy had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by GMP Securities. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $4 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3.75 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Altacorp. See Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) latest ratings:

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $610.68 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 12.67 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 6.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 6.21 million shares traded or 75.70% up from the average. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 27/03/2018 – Baytex Mails Information Circular in Connection With Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY – 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE RANGE UNCHANGED WITH BUDGETED EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 TO $375 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 26/04/2018 – Baytex to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP BTE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$4.50 FROM C$4; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Baytex Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

