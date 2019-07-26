Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) EPS Estimated At $-0.01; Eaton Vance Management Raised Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Holding

Eaton Vance Management increased Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) stake by 13.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management acquired 61,042 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)’s stock rose 6.83%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 509,702 shares with $44.15 million value, up from 448,660 last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp now has $15.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.42. About 450,704 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 133.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc.’s analysts see -90.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.71. About 1.71 million shares traded. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) has declined 70.69% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.12% the S&P500. Some Historical XOG News: 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 32C; 06/03/2018 EXTRACTION OIL & GAS INC XOG.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2 TO $28; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 17/05/2018 – Extraction Oil 21.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas Reaffirms Prior 2018 Guidanc; 08/05/2018 – Extraction Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $230.2M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Gas Adds Extraction Oil; 29/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL & GAS – AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $800 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EXTRACTION OIL 1Q REV. $230.2M, EST. $221.2M

Among 2 analysts covering Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extraction Oil \u0026 Gas had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $604.17 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 12.53 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

More notable recent Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Century Communities, Inc (CCS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Extraction Oil Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 70% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 11th – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Eaton Vance Management decreased Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) stake by 929,094 shares to 1.98M valued at $22.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (EFA) stake by 8,732 shares and now owns 285,223 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel holds 4.53% or 52,900 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Ltd accumulated 1.04 million shares. 262,813 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Llc. 26,055 were reported by Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc owns 5,187 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 429,248 shares. Nicholas Inv Partners Lp invested in 0.65% or 84,215 shares. Baillie Gifford & Com has invested 0.09% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Qs Limited Liability Company invested in 2,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 2.62% or 158,181 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 5,040 shares. Partner Investment Mgmt Lp reported 0.71% stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 39,274 shares. Primecap Ca invested 0.19% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS).

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Exact Sciences (EXAS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EXAS August 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: YETI, EXAS, ARLO – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The EXAS Paradox: Analysts Bullish But Forecast -1.26% Fall – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: MDB, EXAS, CVX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Exact Sciences had 12 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. BTIG Research maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”.