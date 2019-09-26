Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparison side by side

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.45 N/A 0.28 13.06 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.40 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. SilverBow Resources Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SilverBow Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has an average target price of $5.5, and a 80.92% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.6% of SilverBow Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has stronger performance than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.