Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.58 N/A 0.28 13.06 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.48 N/A 0.46 4.12

In table 1 we can see Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and SandRidge Permian Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SandRidge Permian Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$6.5 is Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 96.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -13.52% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.