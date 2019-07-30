Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Contrasting side by side

Since Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.63 N/A 0.28 15.04 Range Resources Corporation 9 0.43 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Range Resources Corporation 1 1 4 2.67

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s average price target is $6.5, while its potential upside is 73.33%. Meanwhile, Range Resources Corporation’s average price target is $12.46, while its potential upside is 123.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that Range Resources Corporation looks more robust than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47% Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Range Resources Corporation.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.