Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.71 N/A 0.28 15.04 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 15 4.74 N/A 0.81 18.05

Demonstrates Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is presently more affordable than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 7.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.39% and an $6.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.6%. Insiders held 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47% Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. 1.52% -5.3% -7.62% -16.85% -31.01% -5.42%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. was less bearish than Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.

Summary

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2016, the company owned 255,019 net mineral acres; leased 19,532 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,233 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 45 wells in the process of being drilled or completed. It serves pipeline and marketing companies. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.