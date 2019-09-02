Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.55 N/A 0.28 13.06 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.25 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Noble Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s average target price is $5.67, while its potential upside is 40.69%. Competitively the average target price of Noble Energy Inc. is $30.4, which is potential 34.63% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. seems more appealing than Noble Energy Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% are Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -13.52% weaker performance while Noble Energy Inc. has 17.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Noble Energy Inc.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.