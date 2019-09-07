Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (XOG) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) Contrasting side by side

Both Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) and Berry Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.58 N/A 0.28 13.06 Berry Petroleum Corporation 11 1.10 N/A 0.18 55.06

In table 1 we can see Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Berry Petroleum Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Berry Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3% Berry Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Berry Petroleum Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Berry Petroleum Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. and Berry Petroleum Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Berry Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.67, while its potential upside is 71.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares and 7.64% of Berry Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Berry Petroleum Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -10.17% -15.3% -17% -10.39% -75.64% -13.52% Berry Petroleum Corporation -6.76% -7.72% -11.31% -16.24% -28.99% 12%

For the past year Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -13.52% weaker performance while Berry Petroleum Corporation has 12% stronger performance.

Summary

Berry Petroleum Corporation beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.