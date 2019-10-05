Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. FleetCor Technologies has $34000 highest and $24000 lowest target. $300.25’s average target is 3.63% above currents $289.72 stock price. FleetCor Technologies had 12 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 5. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank. See FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) latest ratings:

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent gas and oil company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has market cap of $369.15 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. It has a 5.56 P/E ratio. The firm was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Among 3 analysts covering Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extraction Oil & Gas has $6.5000 highest and $400 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 105.22% above currents $2.68 stock price. Extraction Oil & Gas had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) on Monday, September 23 with “Buy” rating.

