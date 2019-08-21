Extra Space Storage Reit (EXR) Market Valuation Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Trimmed Position by $679,326; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Price Declined, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Increased Its Position

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit (EXR) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 10,464 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 714,491 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42 million, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 7.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT RECOMMENDS SCHLUMBERGER BUYING 25% EDC STAKE: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 3,800 shares to 184,300 shares, valued at $22.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 17,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,800 shares, and cut its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI).