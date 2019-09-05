Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Reaches $121.10 After 5.00% Down Move; Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) stake by 52.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 779,444 shares as Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC)’s stock declined 1.62%. The Cardinal Capital Management Llc holds 696,699 shares with $13.23 million value, down from 1.48 million last quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons S A now has $876.09M valuation. The stock increased 4.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 101,201 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – INCREASING OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN $280 MLN AND $300 MLN; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $121.1. About 403,147 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/ShrThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $15.56B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $115.05 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXR worth $778.15 million less.

Analysts await Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 7.84% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OEC’s profit will be $28.30 million for 7.74 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.62% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY) stake by 982,074 shares to 3.60 million valued at $64.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Community Healthcare Tr Inc stake by 54,777 shares and now owns 1.31M shares. Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne was raised too.

More notable recent Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Orion Engineered Carbons Senior Manager Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Engineered Carbons Directors Buying Shares of the Company – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Orion Engineered Carbons has $26 highest and $1700 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 47.77% above currents $14.55 stock price. Orion Engineered Carbons had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital on Monday, August 5.

Among 2 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $13000 lowest target. $130.50’s average target is 7.76% above currents $121.1 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 5,414 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Partners Incorporated accumulated 2,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prelude Cap Management Ltd holds 402 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,225 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc invested in 1,350 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md owns 234,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.07% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 236,786 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 19,591 shares in its portfolio. Honeywell Intll Incorporated invested 1.83% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Moreover, Taylor Frigon Limited Liability Corp has 0.87% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Salem Counselors Inc accumulated 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Zeke Limited Com reported 3,908 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.56 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 35.89 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36 million for 24.42 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.