Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Reaches $118.86 52-Week High; Last Week Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Coverage

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high and has $128.37 target or 8.00% above today’s $118.86 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $15.28B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $128.37 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.22 billion more. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.86. About 73,817 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

Among 4 analysts covering Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Installed Building Products had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, March 5. Credit Suisse maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) rating on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $45 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. Nomura maintained Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) on Friday, August 9 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. See Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $54.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $50.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Nomura New Target: $54.0000 50.0000

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

06/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $45 Maintain

Installed Building Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass insulation, spray foam insulation, and cellulose insulation materials. It has a 27.85 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the installation of insulation and sealant materials in various areas of a structure, which includes basement and crawl space, building envelope, attic, and acoustical.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $54.74. About 6,105 shares traded. Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has declined 0.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IBP News: 19/03/2018 – Installed Building Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 26; 09/04/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of H2H Blinds, LLC; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Mgmt Buys Into Installed Building; 19/03/2018 – lnstalled Building Products Announces the Acquisition of Custom Overhead Door, LLC; 09/04/2018 – INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS REPORTS PURCHASE OF H2H BLINDS; 06/03/2018 Installed Building Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 13-14; 26/03/2018 – Installed Building at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Installed Building Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Installed Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBP); 14/05/2018 – Westwood Holdings Group Buys 2.4% of Installed Building

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Installed Building Products, Inc. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 20.85 million shares or 3.25% less from 21.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Llc reported 741,405 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Pinebridge Lp, a New York-based fund reported 21,907 shares. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 664,285 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 13,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Bank holds 39,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 26,750 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 50,610 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 47,349 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Incorporated accumulated 3,600 shares. Victory accumulated 5,156 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,317 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 22,581 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Can We Make Of Installed Building Products, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:IBP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Extrace Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Increased An Energizing 115% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Extra Space Storage Inc. Assigned BBB Issuer Credit Rating by S&P Global Ratings – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Think About Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (NYSE:EXR) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.