Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Reaches $116.20 After 6.00% Up Move; Impala Asset Management Raised D R Horton (DHI) Stake By $39.82 Million

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.87% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $116.2. About 211,020 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $14.93 billion company. It was reported on Oct, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $123.17 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EXR worth $896.04M more.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased D R Horton Inc (DHI) stake by 172.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 926,070 shares as D R Horton Inc (DHI)’s stock rose 3.56%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 1.46M shares with $63.11M value, up from 537,255 last quarter. D R Horton Inc now has $18.90B valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 916,956 shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – EXPECT TO GENERATE AT LEAST $800 MLN OF CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC DHI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.66, REV VIEW $16.21 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BETWEEN $15.9 BLN AND $16.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND

Among 5 analysts covering D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. D.R. Horton has $5900 highest and $4500 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is 3.07% above currents $51.1 stock price. D.R. Horton had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna downgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities given on Tuesday, September 17. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

More notable recent D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At D.R. Horton, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:DHI) 15% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What D.R. Horton, Inc.’s (NYSE:DHI) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks â€“ Major Averages Nearly Recover From Impeachment Slump – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Comes Back on Trade Hopes, Housing News – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 26,549 shares to 1.44 million valued at $37.63 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 346,775 shares and now owns 800,009 shares. Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DHI shares while 193 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 296.81 million shares or 1.25% less from 300.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Company stated it has 0.06% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). 4.77M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il has 6,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lodge Hill Cap Ltd Com owns 85,000 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 25,494 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Invest Management Lc has invested 0.62% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd has 48,431 shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 0.01% or 57,821 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 471,324 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0.04% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Goodman Fincl reported 3.2% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Long Pond Capital Limited Partnership holds 11.49 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Sadoff Investment Management Lc has invested 3.22% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Paragon Capital Mgmt reported 7,288 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apg Asset Us reported 2.07M shares. Moreover, First Republic Inc has 0.09% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 161,518 shares. Ohio-based Victory Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 834,121 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,189 shares. 52,739 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Schroder Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) or 14,820 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.26M shares. Panagora Asset Management has 5,866 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Prudential Financial accumulated 0.12% or 709,643 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 8,436 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Bridgewater Assoc Lp accumulated 6,434 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel invested in 15,958 shares.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.93 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 34.44 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.

Among 4 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Extra Space Storage has $13100 highest and $10500 lowest target. $121.25’s average target is 4.35% above currents $116.2 stock price. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since August 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, September 16 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Thursday, August 22.