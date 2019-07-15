Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Reaches $112.15 High on Jul, 15; Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections had 12 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 4. See Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) latest ratings:

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $115.51 target or 3.00% above today’s $112.15 share price. This indicates more upside for the $14.29B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $115.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $428.82M more. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.15. About 232,440 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $97.08. About 55,723 shares traded. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS NAMES WORTHING JACKMAN AS PRESIDENT; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE NOT DISCLSOED – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Mary Anne Whitney Chief Fincl Officer; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Worthing Jackman Pres; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 6c; 02/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS 1Q REV. $1.14B, EST. $1.13B; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Waste Connections; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $25.60 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 46.72 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 231 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc holds 4,820 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 62,788 shares. Frontier Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) for 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Guardian Life Insurance Communication Of America owns 367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 5,856 shares in its portfolio. Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 21,164 shares. 50,124 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 62,015 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 161,886 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorporation owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 204 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 1,651 shares. Honeywell owns 1.83% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 46,123 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 55,763 shares in its portfolio. Nomura reported 52,418 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 10,500 shares.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 3.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.15 per share. EXR’s profit will be $151.67M for 23.56 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity. Another trade for 880 shares valued at $80,709 was sold by OVERTURF JAMES.

Extra Space Storage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $14.29 billion. It engages in property management and development activities that include acquiring, managing, developing, and selling, as well as the rental of self-storage facilities. It has a 33.84 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2006, Extra Space Storage owned interests in 567 properties located in 32 states and Washington, D.C., as well as managed 74 properties owned by franchisees or third parties.