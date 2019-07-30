Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Reaches $111.66 52-Week High; Tower Research Capital Trc Lowered Treehouse Foods (THS) Position

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 80.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 5,496 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 2.65%. The Tower Research Capital Llc Trc holds 1,353 shares with $87,000 value, down from 6,849 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $3.37B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 153,524 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 24/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation

The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) hit a new 52-week high and has $117.24 target or 5.00% above today’s $111.66 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $14.23B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $117.24 price target is reached, the company will be worth $711.60M more. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.66. About 214,538 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst Says TreeHouse Foods’ Decision To Sell Snacks Division Could Boost Earnings, Cash Flow – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell the Company’s Snacks Division to Atlas Holdings LLC – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Announces Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28M for 51.73 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. On Monday, May 6 Smith Gary Dale bought $169,516 worth of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 3,000 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) stake by 8,594 shares to 10,555 valued at $611,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 10,465 shares and now owns 31,052 shares. Granite Constr Inc (NYSE:GVA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Ny has 0.01% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,796 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested in 0.02% or 10,946 shares. Zuckerman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 2.95% or 193,501 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 20,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Envestnet Asset holds 9,274 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.51 million shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas holds 16,330 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Whittier Trust holds 0% or 12 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 10,151 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,873 shares. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $174,458 activity. OVERTURF JAMES sold $87,229 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association invested in 62,581 shares. 336,219 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.25% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Paloma Mngmt holds 0.01% or 3,164 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 13,395 shares. 326 are held by Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership. 16,158 were reported by Glenmede Tru Com Na. Apg Asset Management Us reported 1.29 million shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 662,014 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 4,430 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 794,972 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 3,274 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.08% or 15,080 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 824 shares.