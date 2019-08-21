Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Is At $120.96 Formed Wedge; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Raised Kinross Gold (KGC) Position By $5.04 Million

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) stake by 30.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired 1.68M shares as Kinross Gold Corp (KGC)’s stock rose 31.37%. The Odey Asset Management Group Ltd holds 7.17 million shares with $24.66 million value, up from 5.49M last quarter. Kinross Gold Corp now has $5.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 9.61 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) formed wedge up with $130.64 target or 8.00% above today's $120.96 share price. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has $15.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $120.96. About 714,491 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mngmt Gru reported 539 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 824 shares. 12,942 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd. 6,635 are held by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 6,000 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 225,507 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Investment Advisors accumulated 5,414 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Gp Limited has 0.03% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.05% or 106,153 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 36,648 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,117 are held by Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Bahl & Gaynor reported 8,060 shares. 1,500 were accumulated by First Manhattan. 24,423 are held by Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased Spotify Technology S A stake by 7,250 shares to 17,815 valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 25,000 shares. Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) was reduced too.