Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Is At $119.88 Formed Wedge; Insmed (INSM) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) formed wedge up with $125.87 target or 5.00% above today’s $119.88 share price. Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has $15.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $119.88. About 130,220 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr

Among 5 analysts covering Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Insmed has $56 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.20’s average target is 188.82% above currents $15.65 stock price. Insmed had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. The stock of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of INSM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. See Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) latest ratings:

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

02/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $56 Maintain

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 101,445 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 16/05/2018 – INSMED: PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR ALIS SET FOR SEPT. 28; 24/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 17 Days; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Loss $68.5M; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 16/05/2018 – INSMED INC – PDUFA ACTION DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 28, 2018; 29/03/2018 – lnsmed Submits New Drug Application to FDA for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SUBMITS NDA TO FDA FOR ALIS IN NTM LUNG DISEASE CAUSED B; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference

More notable recent Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insmed (INSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s Why Insmed Fell Hard Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Insmed (INSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Insmed Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insmed, Inc. (INSM) CEO Will Lewis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Insmed Incorporated shares while 36 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 76.88 million shares or 1.17% more from 75.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,540 are held by Prudential Finance Inc. State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) for 2.84 million shares. Granahan Inv Ma holds 0.36% or 228,850 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability reported 487,112 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 957,552 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 140,500 shares. J Goldman & L P owns 33,957 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 248,402 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 493 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 46 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 100,782 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 207,343 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1,566 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd accumulated 32,978 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company has market cap of $1.40 billion. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold Extra Space Storage Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.08% or 68,800 shares. Honeywell Incorporated holds 1.83% or 46,123 shares in its portfolio. 284 are owned by Ftb Advsr. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Apg Asset Mgmt Us Inc accumulated 1.29 million shares. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The New York-based Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 6,700 shares. Schroder Inv Grp has invested 0% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 234,262 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 11,146 shares. Moreover, Davis Selected Advisers has 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Natl Bank Of America De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Loomis Sayles And Lp owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 326 shares.